Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen believes his team can still challenge for the Premier League title despite being 10 points adrift of league-leaders Chelsea. The 24-year-old Danish international is confident that the North London side can make 2017 a year to remember by claiming their first league title since 1961.





Speaking to Sky Sports , Eriksen explained that he thought their capital rivals were not that far ahead of his own team in terms of quality, stating that; “"If you watch the first 44-and-a-half minutes of the game at Chelsea, I think we did very, very well. We showed we can compete with them. It's not like you can say 'Oh they are much better'. Yes, they are doing really well and have not lost for 11 games and are on a really good run. But for us it is just about keeping up with everyone else and being as close as possible to the top. Of course I really want us to do better than last season, when we did really well. Hopefully we will finish even higher and we want to be in a position to do that so that is the main target."

The two clubs are set to lock horns once again in January at White Hart Lane.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler