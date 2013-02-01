Danny Rose has admitted that he would have “no qualms” about leaving Tottenham.

The Manchester United and Chelsea target has been linked to a move away after fellow full-back Kyle Walker moved to the Etihad for over £50 million.

“I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me,” the Doncaster-born England international said.

Rose has admitted before that he’d like to return up North.

"Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don't want to play

"I will say this too, I will play up north. I don't know exactly when but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere. I have been away for over 10 years now and I don't get to see my mum that often.

​Chelsea were reportedly ready to spend £40m for the left-back, who is recovering from surgery.

"I'm not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I'd have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club."

“I’m 28 next birthday and I don’t know how much longer I might have at this level. I’m not going to be stupid enough not to try and get the most out of it – medals, trophies and salary.”