Spurs and England star Dele Alli is preparing to change his agent in a move which could have a huge bearing on his future at the club. The 21-year-olds split from Rob Segal will have clubs around Europe licking their lips in anticipation that Alli is ready for a change of scenary.



Having signed a new deal at the club last September, the player’s market value is understood to have tripled despite him only earning around £60,000-a-week as the club from the capital continue to put restrictions on what their top stars can earn.



Although Alli will not be leaving in this window, The Daily Mail reports that this could certainly be his final season with Tottenham, a club who have turned him into one of Europe’s best attacking midfielders.

His team-mate Danny Rose has already been outspoken about the clubs wage structure under Chairman Daniel Levy prompting him to explain that he should be “paid what I think I’m worth”.