Spurs striker Harry Kane could be out for the rest of the season after picking up an ankle injury in his side’s 6-0 FA Cup demolition of Millwall on Sunday. The England frontman limped off after just five minutes of the game at White Hart Lane and it’s feared he has once again done damage to his ligaments; the same injury that kept him sidelined for nearly two months earlier in the campaign.



This will come as a huge blow for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate as he prepares to name his squad for the upcoming internationals against Germany and Lithuania. Speaking after the game, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino explained that; ““Now he twisted his ankle, the same ankle that he did before in the game against Sunderland. Now it’s a matter of waiting. Assess tomorrow, and after tomorrow, see what happens. It’s difficult.”



It looks a similar situation to Sunderland, during that game, but we’ll see. If you watch it on television, it was a similar action. We need to wait and be positive. We hope it’s not a big issue, but it looks similar. It will be difficult for him to play against Southampton on Sunday, but we need to wait now. We need to be cautious and see what happens in the next few days.”





Photograph courtesy of AFP/Getty Images