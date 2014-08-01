Yann Karamoh has agreed to terms with Inter,

The 19-year-old winger is also liked by Lyon and Wolfsburg, and was previously linked to Arsenal and Tottenham.

The two parties have agreed to a four-year deal, but the Nerazzurri will have to fork out €8 million for him.

They had previously bid €5m for him, but were turned down by the Ligue 1 side.

The Nerazzurri need wingers, especially after Joao Cancelo went down with a knee injury that will keep him out of action for at least five or six weeks.

The Milanese side is short on cash, preventing them from signing big names in recent week and frustrating fans.

Recently quizzed about Karamoh, Caen president Francois Fortin said that

“Let’s see if any of

“I can’t deny there are two Ligue 1 clubs and two foreign clubs interested in signing him.”them will make the right offer, I think his price-tag is around € 8 million, we are waiting for the right offer but the player needs to agree to join a new club as well. All the parties must be happy with the deal otherwise Yann will be playing for us this season as well.”