Spurs target 'disappointed' by Fiorentina, negotiating move to Inter
13 January at 15:40Tottenham target Gonzalo Rodriguez is ‘disappointed’ in current club Fiorentina, and has begun negotiations about a potential move to Inter.
Florentine paper La Nazione (via Web Calcio) confirm that agent Jose Iglesias met with the Nerazzurri’s director of sport, Piero Ausilio, about a Bosman move this summer. Having joined the Viola in 2012, his current deal is set to expire this summer, allowing the 32-year-old to move to the San Siro for free.
His agent recently fulminated against Fiorentina’s unwillingness to grant his client a new deal on his terms, a stark contrast from previous statements that Rodriguez was “happy” in Florence.
“It’s not about money, but gratitude and trust,” is reported as telling FirenzeViola.it (h/t Football Italia), “Gonzalo was really disappointed by Fiorentina’s conduct. He didn’t feel trust or gratitude after all that he had done for these colours”.
“If Fiorentina don’t raise their offer, Gonzalo will never renew, even five years down the line.
“I want all Fiorentina fans know that Gonzalo had asked the Gigliati for a one-year extension with the same salary.”
Share on