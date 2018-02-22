Tottenham are in the market for a new defender:

The Leverkusen defender is valued at

40 million by his club, and has been a Bundesliga regular for several years now, ever since he joined from Hamburg.

​Tah is being linked to the North London side because Toby Alderweireld is expected by many to be on his way out. A number of clubs - including Barcelona, who seem to be on pole - want the Belgian international, who is considered to be one of the best in the planet.

Though Davinson Sanchez has done well this season, the idea would be for the North Londoners to replace Alderweireld with another promising young star. The 22-year-old has racked up 66 Bundesliga appearances over the last three seasons.

More importantly, the German international is known for being comfortable on the ball, which is a style Coach Mauricio Pochettino likes.

Will Tottenham end up snagging their man?