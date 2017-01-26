Andrea Ranocchia is set to reject proposals from the Premier League to remain at the San Siro.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter defenderis set to reject proposals from the Premier League to remain at the San Siro.

The 28-year-old Italian has been the subject of interest from Swansea City, Hull City and Watford but the pink journal claims that none of the offers have managed to convince the player that his future will be best served in England.



With other reports suggesting that both Spurs and Chelsea are monitoring the situation, the player’s future looks unlikely to be settled until just before the window closes on Tuesday. New Inter boss Stefano Pioli however, seems unlikely to be able to offer Ranocchia regular first-team action due to the impressive form of both Jefferson Murillo and Miranda, so there could be a scenario where he spends the second half of the season sat on the substitute’s bench.



Having returned to Inter in the summer, after a six-month loan spell at Sampdoria, a player once tipped to be the future of Italian football is facing an uncertain future.