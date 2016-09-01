Spurs target set for AC Milan or Roma January move
01 January at 18:50Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to lose out on Milan Badelj, who is likely to join Roma or AC Milan.
Badelj, 28, has become a vital figure in midfield for Fiorentina since he joined from Hamburg back in 2014 and has appeared 16 times for the La Viola this season, scoring once and impressing under Stefano Pioli.
Tottenham have been after the Croatian since the last two summers now and with his contract at the Florence based club set to expire next summer, Milan and Roma seem to have trumped Mauricio Pochettino’s men in the race for Badelj.
With both sides looking for midfielders to bolster their midfield and increase their depth, talks to renew Badelj’s contract have not worked out and Fiorentina are still thinking about whether to lose him on a free transfer next summer or earn money from selling him to a direct Serie A rival and get some money this January. And they seem to prefer the second alternative more than the first one.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
