Spurs tell Chelsea & Man Utd to forget about signing England full-back
14 August at 10:15
Despite his now infamous newspaper interview last week in which he was highly critical of his current employers, Spurs will not consider selling England full-back Danny Rose to either Chelsea or Manchester United this summer.
The 27-year-old hinted that he could be ready to quit the North London club after 10 years after their lack of activity on the transfer market and the fact that they are intent on keeping the salary structure on an even keel.
Having been fined two weeks wages for his outburst, the Daily Mail states that that is the end of the matter and his future will be at the club he joined from Leeds United in 2007. Both Chelsea (who face Spurs at Wembley this weekend) and United have shown interest in the player who is yet to return to full fitness after suffering a knee injury in January but with just over two weeks to go until the summer window closes, time is running out if Rose really has his heart set on a move away.
