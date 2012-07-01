Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs are planning to pip both Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for highly-rated Fulham full-back Sunsport reports that the 16-year-old, who has been dubbed as the “New Gareth Bale” is back on the North-London sides radar after they made an offer for the youngster in January.

The journal claims that chairman Daniel Levy is keen to bring the youngster across the capital with both Liverpool and Manchester City also monitoring the situation. Spurs could lose Danny Rose this summer and boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is not afraid to give young players their big break, is looking to Sessegnon as the ideal replacement despite his tender years.



Another boost for the Premier League runners-up is the fact that Sessegnon is about to join the same agency as striker Harry Kane. The youngster also wants assurances that he would be a regular starter which is something he would not be guaranteed at Anfield or the Eithad Stadium.