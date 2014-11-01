Wilfried Zaha this summer. According to reports in The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur will make another bid for Crystal Palace wingerthis summer.

The journal claims that boss Mauricio Pochettino, who had a £12 million bid rejected last summer, is still keen to bring the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international to White Hart Lane ahead of next season. His decision to switch from playing for England to the Africans however, which saw him head off to the Gabon for the AFCON 2017 tournament, was a key factor in why the North London club failed to submit a bid in January.



Zaha secured a dream move to Manchester United in 2013 but only made two appearances for the Red Devils and was subsequently sent out on-loan to Palace and Cardiff City before he returned to Selhurst Park in the summer of 2015 signing a new five-and-a-half year deal.



The journal believes that if the South London side are relegated at the end of the season, then club bosses will be keen to cash in on one of their star players.