According to Sunsport , Tottenham Hotspur will make an audacious deadline day move for Crystal Palace winger. The journal claims that the 24-year-old has now become a real target for boss Mauricio Pochettino who sees the Ivorian international as a replacement for the injured Erik Lamela.

The North London side are believed to be ready to offer £25 million for the player but that their capital neighbours will resist any bids to keep hold of someone they see as critical in their quest to remain in the Premier League next season.



Spurs were looking at Zaha earlier in the season but when he switched his allegiances from England to the Ivory Coast, which meant that he would be called up to the AFCON 2017 tournament, Pochettino lost interest. Now his country has been eliminated from the competition, the Argentine tactician has reignited that interest and despite Palace wanting to offer the player a contract extension until 2020, is set to try to seal an agreement before Tuesday’s deadline.