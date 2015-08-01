Tottenham are set to make Atletico Madrid an offer for one of their unusued midfielders, according to the latest reports coming out of Spain.

According to AS (via Goal.Com), the Lilywhites want to bring in Nico Gaitan, formerly of Benfica, where he netted 25 league goals between 2010 and 2016.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be very enthusiastic about the 28-year-old Gaitan, who is also an Argentine, and has

The North London side is looking for more players with which to add some depth and compete for the Premier League title, with Spurs recently proving they’re still in the race by beating Chelsea, who at one stage led second-place Liverpool by eight points.

Gaitan was a part of Benfica’s 2013 Europa League campaign, which took the Eagles all the way to the final, where they were beaten by Chelsea. Gaitan had contributed with his scintillating play, as well as a key goal in the semi-final win over Fenerbahce.