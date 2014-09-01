Having rejected a move to Chelsea on deadline day, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley could still be playing his football in London before the end of the season with reports this morning stating that the 23-year-old is now a January target for Tottenham Hotspur.



The North London side pipped the champions to Spanish striker Fernando Llorente on Thursday and now the Evening Standard writes that Mauricio Pochettino could get one over Antonio Conte in the winter window.

Barkley was all set to make the switch to Stamford Bridge but sensationally pulled out of the deal during his medical and although he’s returned to Merseyside, it’s unlikely that we’ve heard the last of the story with the Blues possibly ready to make another attempt in the new year.



Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has tried to convince Barkley to stay at Goodison Park but there have been no developments in any contract negotiations.