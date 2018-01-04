Tottenham have a plan to keep

The North London side wants to offer the superstar a new deal which would put him among the Top 10 earners in the Premier League, according to reports.

The Daily Mail writes that the England international - who scored the most goals in the 2017 calendar year than anyone in the Top 5 with 56 - is only the 37th most-paid played in England.

​Though he’s already the Lilywhites’ top earner, having renewed in December 2016 to remain until 2022, the idea is that he is now set to be offered a better deal.

An example made by the Mail is that Raheem Sterling is on

10 million a year, but Kane is “only” on

6.5m.

The England international is seen by Florentino Perez as the future of the Santiago Bernabeu attack, with Karim Benzema struggling to stay fit or score much in recent months.

The idea, according to the Daily Mail, is to offer the 24-year-old Walthamstow native a massive

11.7m a year.