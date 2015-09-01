Dele Alli.

According to the Daily Mail , Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is about to shatter the club’s wage structure to ensure the North London club can hang on to England midfielder

Both goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and striker Harry Kane signed recent new deals at the club which took their weekly salary up to £100,000 a week, which is the maximum that Levy is prepared to pay for any of his current stars. That is all about to change however, with star midfielder Alli on the verge of signing yet another new contract which would take his weekly earnings up to £150,000.

Having recently extended his stay at White Hart Lane until 2022, persistent stories linking the 20-year-old with a summer move to Real Madrid, have forced the patron to break his wage structure and increase the players weekly pay from his current £55,000. Despite these latest developments, it’s unlikely that the Spanish giants will give up on the chase to land one of English football’s hottest prospects.