Spurs transfer boost as Juve refuse to sign Real Madrid star
04 August at 18:00Juventus have reportedly been offered a chance to sign out of favour Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic. The Croat star had also been linked with a move to Tottenham but the La Liga giants are said to have offered the former Inter star to the Serie A giants.
Real Madrid are open to sell Kovacic non loan with a € 25 million buy-out clause.
The Old Lady, however, is not willing to sign the Croat and reports in Italy claim the bianconeri will reject the chance to sign him.
According to Ilbianconero.com the Old Lady is looking for midfield reinforcement but Max Allegri wants a player with strong physical skills and would prefer Juventus to sign other targets such as Blaise Matuidi or Emre Can.
The Old Lady has taken time and has yet to inform Real Madrid about their decision but this latest report suggests that Kovacic is not likely to move to Turin. A good news for Tottenham provided that the Spurs are still interested in signing the Croat.
