Spurs 1-0 Arsenal - As it happened

Spurs have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games against Arsenal (W2 D4), although that defeat came earlier this season, losing 2-0 at the Emirates.



Arsenal are aiming to win both home and away against their north London rivals in the Premier League for just the fourth time in the same season, doing so previously in 2004-05, 2007-08 and 2013-14.



Spurs have failed to score in either of their last two games against Arsenal at Wembley (also 0-0 in the Charity Shield in August 1991), last doing so in their 3-1 win in the 1991 FA Cup semi-final, with goals from Paul Gascoigne and a brace from Gary Lineker.



Tottenham have dropped 37 points from leading positions in Premier League games against Arsenal; more than any team has against another in the competition’s history.



Arsenal have won more Premier League London derbies away from home (52) and in total (121) than any other side in the competition.