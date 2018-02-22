83% of teams to have drawn 2-2 away in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (10 out of 12).



In the first leg, Tottenham became the first team to overturn a two-goal deficit at the Allianz Stadium since Juventus moved to the venue in 2011.



Tottenham are one of three teams still unbeaten in this season’s Champions League, alongside Barcelona and Liverpool.



Tottenham have won their last four games at Wembley in the Champions League, their longest ‘home’ run in the competition. They have also scored exactly three goals in each of those games.



However, they have only kept one clean sheet in their six Champions League games at Wembley.



Juventus have lost only one of their last seven away games in the Champions League knockout stages (W3 D3), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three outings.