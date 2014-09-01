It’s a dream move that has turned into a nightmare for Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes after failing to live up to expectation at Barcelona. The 24-year-old has been frozen out of the squad under new boss Ernesto Valverde after failing to impress his predecessor Luis Enrique.





According to reports in The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur could be about to give Gomes a lifeline as the player becomes concerned at missing out on next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia. The journal claims that the North London club will make a January move for Gomes which now casts serious doubts on the future of England international Ross Barkley.

Spurs have reportedly been tipped off by sources at the Camp Nou that Gomes will be available in the new year and that he will come at a much cheaper price that Barkley. It’s believed that Mauricio Pochettino could bring the Portuguese international in on-loan or for a fee as little as €25M.