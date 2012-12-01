Wilfried Zaha. The journal claims that the North London club have been put off by the fact that the player has chosen to represent the Ivory Coast rather than England at international level and that his biannual departure in January to the AFCON tournament means they would lose him on far too regular a basis for their liking.

According to reports in The Guardian , Spurs are set to abandon their chase for Crystal Palace forward. The journal claims that the North London club have been put off by the fact that the player has chosen to represent the Ivory Coast rather than England at international level and that his biannual departure in January to the AFCON tournament means they would lose him on far too regular a basis for their liking.

The 24-year-old has been a great form this season and Spurs had already had a reported offer of £12M rejected by their capital rivals. His current boss Sam Allardyce recently claimed that he was worth at least double as reports surfaced that Maurizio Pochettino’s side were ready to make a fresh assault.



Now it’s understood that Spurs could turn their full attention to Everton’s Ross Barkley and make the England man their priority summer target. It’s reported that the 24-year-old is open to a move away from Goodison Park and North London would be a favourable destination.