Tottenham won’t countenance any offers for Danny Rose,

The 27-year-old full-back has been linked to Manchester United, though the latest reports have Chelsea throwing their hat into the ring.

Inter Milan are also interested in the full-back, but Tottenham won’t sell.

Rose is expected to return from injury - he was operated in May - in late August.

The Lilywhites don’t want to lose anyone else, however, having not signed any major names this summer and angering fans by also selling Kyle Walker for over £50m to rivals Manchester City.

Chelsea want more talented defenders as they prepare to fight on multiple fronts, having won the Premier League title last season and earned automatic Champions League qualification.

They were preparing to bid £40 million for the 27-year-old.

The Sun claim that Chelsea get on better with Tottenham now than they did two years ago, when the Blues tried to sign him.