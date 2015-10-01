Star striker to leave AC Milan at the end of the season
22 April at 11:55AC Milan star striker Carlos Bacca has still three years left in his contract with the rossoneri but according to various reports in Italy he is destined to leave the San Siro at the end of the season.
No secret that new AC Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is looking for a new top class striker which would play in place of the former Sevilla star. Bacca, 30, has 14 goals and 4 assists in 29 games with AC Milan so far this season but his style does not fit with Montella’s philosophy and the player is then set to leave the San Siro at the end of the season.
According to our sources, Bacca is a transfer target of Marseille although the Colombian dreams of a return to Sevilla.
Bacca was linked with a move to the Camp Nou last summer but the player eventually snubbed a move to East London opting to remain at AC Milan.
The rossoneri have shortlisted the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexander Lacazette, Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema as possible replacements for the Colombian hit-man.
