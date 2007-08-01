Steaua Bucarest-Lazio: confirmed line-ups and live updates

First ever game between Lazio and Steaua Bucarest in the European competitions. Steaua Bucharest have never beaten an Italian club in European competitions: (8D 5L). Steaua failed to score in 12 of their previous 13 games against Italian clubs.



Lazio have already faced two Romanian clubs in European competitions so far: Dinamo Bucharest in the Champions League play-oofs 2007/08 (1-1 draw at home, 3-1 victory in the return leg) and Vaslui in the group stage of the Europa League 2011/12 (double draw, 2-2 at home and 0-0 away).



Lazio have been eliminated twice in the last-16 stage of the Europa League. The Italians have always found the net of goal in the last eight games of the Europa League. but have also conceded nine goals in their last 10 European away matches. Steaua have conceded goals in all the last five games played in this edition of Europa League. Three goals and two assists for Felipe Caicedo in the five games played in the competition so far.

