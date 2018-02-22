Stefano Sturaro agent opens about Lazio links
02 April at 16:40The agent of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has opened up about his client's future, amidst links with rivals Lazio.
The 25-year-old Sturaro has been at the bianconeri since 2014 but has never established himself as a regular first-choice at the club. This season, the Italian has appeared only nine times in the Serie A, out of which only five have been starts. He has appeared only five times in the UEFA Champions League.
In an interview with Lazio based newspaper Cittaceleste, Sturaro's agent Carlo Volpi was asked about his client's links with Lazio. Volpi said: "In recent times, I have received offers from 15 Italian teams. He's a player that is liked by many."
"But we have to ask Juventus, who still haven't opened up about the player's transfer situation. Like Lazio, they are fighting for important targets and the market is currently on standby. But today, I can say I haven't talked to Tare yet. Every talk is postponed till the end of the season."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments