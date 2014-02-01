Steven Gerrard may have just inadvertently handed Juventus a massive transfer boost.

The Liverpool legend let slip on BT Sport last night that Emre Can was leaving, so that Naby Keita could join the Reds.

Can’s deal expires in the summer, and he has long been linked to the Turinese side in a free move that could reinvigorate the Bianconeri’s midfield.

Check out the footage below:

Gerrard just let it slip that Emre Can is leaving in the summer and Keita is coming in! pic.twitter.com/W5NeBvqL8H — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) 14 febbraio 2018

The German-Turkish midfielder has found himself being dropped once again, as the Reds ran rampant at the Dragao in Oporto, murdering the local side 5-0 in what was supposed to be a tricky away Champions League game.