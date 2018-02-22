Steven Gerrard has covered Mo Salah in praise for another decisive performance for Liverpool.

The Egyptian star has taken his seasonal goal tally to 43 goals in 47 games in all competitions with a two-goal, two-assist performance against former club Roma.

While the ex-Giallorossi refused to celebrate against the Lupa, he has put them on the brink of Champions League elimination. According to Steven Gerrard, however, the real debate is a different one: to the former Anfield mainstay, Salah is the best player in the world at the moment.

"It’s difficult to compare him to your Ronaldo’s and Messi’s because they’ve done it for so long and consistently year in year out,” he said on BT Sport, where he is a pundit.

"But without a shadow of a doubt he’s the best player on the planet right now."

"Wow. I’m running out of words really.

“Two exquisite finishes. The first one, the accuracy in terms of knocking the stanchion off.

“And the second one, the double run at first to kid Juan Jesus the left centre-back.

“And then to get in and sit the keeper down with the calmness.”