Steward receives shirt, wishes from Candreva after being hit by free-kick
13 April at 17:47Inter star Antonio Candreva has sent a jersey to steward Marco Rapisarda after the latter was unintentionally hit by a free-kick during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Torino at Olimpico Grande Torino on 8 April.
The incident took place when Rapisarda was facing towards the crowd and Candreva’s free-kick hit the steward. Calico Mercato reporter Andreva Piva earlier reported the steward had not chance to avoid it.
Rapisarda continue to work and went to the hospital the following day on April 9. After the initial diagnostics, the doctors found out the spleen was damaged, which forced him to go under the knife.
Candreva was made aware of the steward’s situation, who is still recovering in the hospital in Turin. The Italy international was sent a shirt to Rapisarda, which will be delivered to hi by Torino steward manager. In addition to this, Candreva also called in Rapisarda and wished him a speedy recovery.
Go to comments