Inter star Antonio Candreva has sent a jersey to steward Marco Rapisarda after the latter was unintentionally hit by a free-kick during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Torino at Olimpico Grande Torino on 8 April.The incident took place when Rapisarda was facing towards the crowd and Candreva’s free-kick hit the steward. Calico Mercato reporter Andreva Piva earlier reported the steward had not chance to avoid it.​Rapisarda continue to work and went to the hospital the following day on April 9. After the initial diagnostics, the doctors found out the spleen was damaged , which forced him to go under the knife. ​Candreva was made aware of the steward’s situation , who is still recovering in the hospital in Turin. The Italy international was sent a shirt to Rapisarda, which will be delivered to hi by Torino steward manager. In addition to this, Candreva also called in Rapisarda and wished him a speedy recovery.