It is no secret the affection that Barcelona and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala have for each other. Prior to his move to Turin, the Argentine star had mentioned in an interview that he would swim to Barca. Just a few short years later and that dream could become a reality. Dybala has been touted as a potential immediate replacement for the outgoing Neymar to PSG. Currently Juventus has no intention of surrendering their Argentine star, but the Blaugrana have a virtually unlimited budget, and it’s thought that an offer could arrive at any moment.

According to Sky Sport , as of yet, however, the Bianconeri have not yet received any offer for the crafty left footed striker. With Coutinho, Dembele and Mbappé also on the list of the Catalan club, perhaps Dybala is too difficult to poach this summer. As Allegri and the Old Lady are already deep into their preseason workouts, they would be reluctant to lose a player as valuable as Dybala so close to the end of the transfer window.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

David Baleno