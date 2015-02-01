Stoger reveals why Borussia Dortmund won’t miss Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger talked to media ahead of tonight’s Bundesliga clash against Koln.



The German tactician was asked his thoughts on Aubaeyang’s move to Arsenal and his words will make people talk in the coming hours.



“I am happy that the transfer window has closed. There are no more rumours and speculations now”, Stoger said.



“[As for Aubameyang] I think we did the right choice because I don’t know what could have happened if we had made a difference decision. We are clear-minded now, we know what our objectives are and we are ready to face the next months. We have enough quality despite the departure of Aubameyang. In a way, we feel better now because we are calmer now.”



Watch the video of Stoger’s reaction in press conference below.

