Barcelona legendhas released an interview with SFR Sport to talk about the two best players in the world at the moment. The former Bulgaria star played 217 games scoring 105 goals with the blaugrana during his playing career.Stoichkov was asked what is the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and that’s what he replied: “Many people compareWhen you talk about Ronaldo, you can only compare him with Messi. That’s the big difference between them.”“Messi is like God. The other one [Cristiano] could do something one day, maybe. That’s a huge difference.”