Stoke City close to signing Bundesliga star
07 August at 15:00Stoke City are close to signing Eric Choupo-Moting of Schalke, according to Sky Sports.
The Bundesliga star, known for being a pacy, skillful winger, has already been photographed at the bet365 stadium, is expected to join the Potters as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic.
The Cameroon international has found himself without a club after playing for the likes of Hamburg and Mainz
The 28-year-old was also linked to Besiktas towards the end of last season.
He scored three goals and made six assists in all competitions last season, but only started 19 Bundesliga games.
Stoke were looking to replace Marko Arnautovic, who joined West Ham for €22.3 million.
With 42 Cameroonian caps under his belt, Choupo-Moting is known for his pace, and has scored 35 Bundesliga goals in his time in Germany.
He is set to sign a three-year deal with the Potters. A new weapon for Mark Hughes to play with?
@EdoDalmonte
