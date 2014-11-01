Stoke City are close to signing Eric Choupo-Moting of Schalke,

The Bundesliga star, known for being a pacy, skillful winger, has

The Cameroon international has found himself without a club after playing for the likes of Hamburg and Mainz

The 28-year-old was also linked to Besiktas

He scored three goals and made six assists in all competitions last season, but only started 19 Bundesliga games.

Stoke were looking to replace Marko Arnautovic, who joined West Ham for

With 42 Cameroonian caps under his belt, Choupo-Moting is known for his pace, and has scored 35 Bundesliga goals in his time in Germany.

He is set to sign a three-year deal with the Potters. A new weapon for Mark Hughes to play with?