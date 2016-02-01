Stoke City struggler doesn't exclude return to Marseille
05 March at 13:50Struggling Potters midfielder Giannelli Imbula hasn’t excluded a return to France.
The former Ligue 1 starlet has failed to make an impression in the Premier League, making only nine starts and adding on two appearances from the bench.
The 24-year-old has seen himself be dropped to the bench again recently, but saw the Potters shoot down the possibility of loaning him to Torino in January.
“A return to OM? I’m focussed on Stoke today,” Imbula told Telefoot on TF1 (via Le10Sport), “so I won’t talk of OM or of other clubs.
“We’ll see at the end of the season.
Acquired by Marseille in 2013, the young midfielder made 37 appearances in his first campaign before being sold to Porto in 2015 for 20 million, being passed onto Stoke City the following season for 24m.
Inter came close to nabbing the Frenchman, but had major doubts about his links to Doyen, allowing the Dragons to nab him.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments