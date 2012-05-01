Wayne Rooney may lie in the Potteries after the

The future of Manchester United strikermay lie in the Potteries after the Sunday People reported that Stoke City are ready to launch a shock bid to try to take him to the Bet 365 Stadium. The club’s owner Peter Coates, who is the founder of the betting giant who are also Stoke City’s main sponsor, is understood to have the cash ready to bring the 31-year-old to the club this summer.

With Rooney looking almost certain to leave Old Trafford after 13 years, his future looked to be at either former club Everton or in China, but now Toffees boss Ronald Koeman’s interest appears to be on the wane (no pun intended!) and Stoke are confident they can convince England’s all-time record goalscorer to remain in the Premier League by joining Mark Hughes’s side.



Rooney has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford where he earns a colossal £300,000-a-week and he also has the option of extending that by a further 12 months. However, with first-team opportunities under boss Jose Mourinho at a premium, the club’s record goalscorer is tipped to depart in the coming weeks.