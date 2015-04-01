Stoke close in on PSG forward as Spaniard heads to Newcastle
14 August at 16:15Stoke City are set to wrap up the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez, with their in-form striker Joselu heading to Newcastle United, according to teamtalk.
Mark Hughes is hopeful of landing Rodriguez on a season long loan, while former Deportivo ace Joselu is heading to St James’ Park as part of a £5m deal, with the player reportedly at Tyneside right now to have a medical.
The deal for Magpie boss Rafa Benitez is bittersweet; the Spaniard had been hopeful of a £15m-rated striker this window, but owner Mike Ashley, as confirmed by his Sky Sports interview on Sunday night, believes academy players are best suited for the North East side, opting for the cheaper option in the summer window, much to the disdain of both Benitez and the Geordie faithful.
Up front Newcastle have Aleksander Mitrovic, Dwight Gayle and Ayoze Perez but are they still in need of more firepower to make their survival a certain thing.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
