Arsene Wenger is set to stay at Arsenal for another season, if a fellow Premier League Coach is to be trusted.

Robin Bairner of Goal.Com reports that West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis claims that Wenger told him as much recently.

Arsenal are reeling from a 3-1 loss to West Brom, which has seen them sink to sixth place and out of the Champions League places.

“I’ll be surprised if he goes,” Pulis told media after his side lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Sunday.

Asked why he was so certain, the Welsh gaffer confirmed: “because he told me.”

“I think he’s the greatest manager Arsenal have ever had,” Pulis continued, “they could finish in the top four and win an FA Cup — that’s not too bad is it?”

“I don’t think respect counts now. People live for today. If you’re asking me what Arsenal should or shouldn’t do I’m the wrong person.”

Pulis seems to forget that Arsenal have already ended two straight seasons in that fashion, and that winning another FA Cup won’t slake the fans’ thirst for major silverware.

The Gunners lost to Bayern Munich in Europe in embarrassing circumstances, being beaten 10-2 on aggregate either side of a 2-1 loss to Watford, and a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Arsenal fans have long expressed their discontent at management, with names like those of Max Allegri and Thomas Tuchel being lined up to replace the Frenchman.