Stoke have lost seven of their last eight games against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their only win in this run coming on the final day of the 2014-15 season, as the Potters won 6-1 at the Bet365 Stadium.



Liverpool have won four of their last five away games in all competitions against Stoke, including each of the last three.



Stoke City’s 13 point tally this season is their joint-lowest after 13 games of a Premier League season, level with 2013-14 (13), but this is the highest tally of goals that they have conceded at this stage of a PL campaign (26).



Liverpool’s 23 point tally this season is seven points lower than they had after 13 games in 2016-17 (30).



Liverpool’s last nine Premier League victories have all been against teams starting that day in the bottom half of the league – in their first 13 games this season they’ve faced seven teams starting that day in the bottom half (W6 D1 L0) and six teams in the top half (W0 D4 L2).



Mark Hughes has lost 11 of his last 16 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (W2 D3), and has only lost more times against Chelsea (16) than he has against the Reds (13).



Xherdan Shaqiri has had a hand in six goals in his last six Premier League games for Stoke City (two goals, four assists).



During their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, Xherdan Shaqiri netted his 10th goal in the Premier League and the seventh from outside the box (70%) – only five players have scored a higher percentage of their goals in the competition from outside the area (min. 10 goals).