Stoke have kept a clean sheet in three of their last seven Premier League games against Man City, but have conceded 19 goals across the other four games in that time, including seven in the reverse fixture in October.



Manchester City haven’t done the league double over Stoke since 1998-99, when they were in the third tier together.



Indeed, the Citizens have only won two of their nine Premier League trips to the Bet365 Stadium (D5 L2), though these have come in their last three visits there and both by a 4-1 scoreline.



The Potters have only won one of their 15 Premier League games against teams starting that day top of the table (D3 L11), but that win came at home vs Man City in December 2015 (2-0).



The team starting the day top of the table hasn’t lost to a team starting that day in the relegation zone since Manchester United lost to Wigan in April 2012, with the top team winning 21 and drawing four since then.