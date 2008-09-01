Stoke are unbeaten in their last four home Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D2) since losing four of their first five between 2008-09 and 2012-13.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United’s win percentage in the Premier League against Stoke was 90% (won nine out of 10) – since he left in May 2013, they’ve won three out of eight; a win ratio of 37.5%.

Coming in to this matchday, Manchester United will have ended 27 days at the top of the Premier League table this season – more than the total of the previous four seasons combined (16 days).

The Red Devils have scored four goals from substitutes so far this season; more than any other Premier League team (Martial x2, Rashford and Fellaini). In 2016-17, they only scored six goals through subs in 38 games.

Jose Mourinho hasn’t been on the winning side in any of his last four clashes against Stoke (D3 L1), with one of those draws in the League Cup in October 2015 which his Chelsea side lost 5-4 on penalties.

Welcome to our live coverage of Stoke v Man Utd. Check out all you need to know ahead of the kick off and follow our live updates.