Stoke-Man Utd Preview: team news, predicted line-ups, Opta Facts & Stats

Stoke welcome league leaders Manchester United to the Bet365 in which seems to be a tough encounter for the reds looking at their history at Stoke over the past couple of years. The international break could have come at wrong time for Man Utd as they had a 100% record in the league scoring 10 and conceding none. Stoke have already beaten Arsenal here and will look to topple another top six team early in the season.



Team news:

Jose Mourinho has a busy September ahead and will likely need all his squad during this busy month of football. There are no new injury concerns for the reds however Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo are still out whilst Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return in January.



Mark Hughes could give Kevin Wimmer his debut after he completed a £18 million move from Spurs. Ex Manchester United man Darren Fletcher may miss the match due to knee injury however he will face a late fitness test.



Probable starting line-ups:



Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku



Stoke City (3-4-3): Jack Butland, Kevin Wimmer, Ryan Shawcross, Kurt Zouma, Mame Biram Diouf, Darren Fletcher, Joe Allen, Erik Pieters, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jese, Saido Berahino.



@mmufarhad



Farhad Hussain