Stoke-Manchester United 2-2: here are Cm's player ratings

Manchester United were held to stalemate at the Bet365 stadium against Stoke City which sees them return to the top of the Premier League table but only on goal differencial alongside rivals Manchester City. Stoke’s new summer signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the opener from six yards out after Mame Biram Diouf delivered a wonderful cross.



Minutes later Man Utd levelled the score after Pogba met a corner-kick which deflected off Rashford’s head. Jack Butland had made a couple of saves in the first half to keep the score level. Romelu Lukaku fired United ahead on the 63rd minute after Mkhitaryan played him in on a 1 on 1 situation, Lukaku’s first effort was saved by Butland however he followed up with a simple tap in. David De Gea’s heroics kept Jese off the scoresheet however from the following corner Choupo-Moting got his second of the game to tie the score up.



Next up for Manchester United is action in the Champions League where they will face Basel at Old Trafford.



Player ratings:



Manchester United: David de Gea-8 Antonio Valenica-7 Eric Bailly-6 Phil Jones-5 Matteo Darmian-6 Nemanja Matic-7 Paul Pogba-7 Ander Herrera-6 Henrikh Mkhitaryan-6 Romelu Lukaku-7 Marcos Rashford-7 Subs: Juan Mata- 5 Anthony Martial- 5 Jesse Lingard-N/A



Tops: David De Gea, Marcos Rashford, Nemanja Matic Flops: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian



Stoke: Jack Butland-8 Kurt Zouma-8 Geoff Cameron-7 Kevin Wimmer-7 Joe Allen-6 Darren Fletcher-7 Mame Biram Diouf-7 Erik Pieters-6 Xherdan Shaqiri-7 Jese-6 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting-8 Subs: Bruno Martins Indi-6 Saido Berahino-6



Tops: Jack Butland, Kurt Zouma, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Flops: Joe Allen, Jese, Erik Pieters