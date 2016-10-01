According to reports in England from Sky Sports, Stoke City have joined the race to sign wantaway Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina. After being linked to Arsenal, Everton, West Ham, Valencia, and with admirers also in Turkey, the surplus to requirements player looks poised to depart Italy for a new adventure in a new country. Stoke are reportedly ready to offer 15 million EUR for Lemina, who will be ready to join a club that can give him immediate responsibilty after only playing a bit substitute role for the Italian champions.

The 23 year old is a multi role midfielder who can play as a holding defensive player, and also deputise on either side or as a more central attacker. The Gabonese talent had a difficult time breaking into a regular role among competition with Pjanic, Khedira, and Marchisio, and Allegri opted to use him further upfield after Pjaca’s injury, bringing in Rincon to fill in as a central holding midfielder.