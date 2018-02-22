Stoke have alternated between a victory followed by two defeats in home Premier League games against Spurs – they’ve lost their last two against them.



Tottenham have won their last four Premier League games against Stoke by a four-goal margin – a top-flight record.



Indeed, Tottenham have won their last two away at Stoke by a 4-0 scoreline – only one team has ever won three consecutive top-flight away games against another by at least a four-goal margin, with Chelsea doing so against Bolton between 2009 and 2011.



No side has won more Premier League away games at the Bet365 Stadium than Tottenham (6, level with Chelsea).



Spurs are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (13 – W10 D3), and are the only side yet to lose in 2018.



The Potters have shipped 61 Premier League goals this season – the most in the division and the most they’ve ever conceded in a single campaign since promotion in 2008.



This is Spurs’ fourth game in a row that has been away from home in all competitions, with a different player scoring a brace in each of the previous three (Son vs Bournemouth, Eriksen vs Swansea and Alli vs Chelsea).