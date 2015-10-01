The Real Sociedad defender is also liked by the likes of Inter and Barcelona, and can play in a number of positions.

The Citizens were linked with the Basque star and Spanish international this summer, but failed to get negotiations off the ground.

​According to the Telegraph, however, the Sky Blues have kept up their scouting of the defender, and it sounds like Coach Pep Guardiola (a long-term fan of the defender’s) is pushing for a move.

City lost John Stones to injury at the weekend, and he will not be out until the new year at the very least, leaving the big-spending Premier League leaders without many options at the back.

With Benjamin Mendy also out at left-back with an ACL injury, their back line is suddenly exposed despite investments totalling over 150 million.

According to The Sun, Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the Spain international and is very keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

According to Sport, Martinez has a release clause of

32 million, one that would easily fit within

Barcelona were also close to making a move for Martinez last summer, but unexpectedly pulled out of the race, despite the fact that their big line is also ageing, with Javier Macherano their own Vincent Kompany, a world beater who has seen better days.