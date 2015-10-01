Stones out six weeks: Pep ponders move for Barca, Inter target
27 November at 19:15Manchester City are considering a winter move for Inigo Martinez.
The Real Sociedad defender is also liked by the likes of Inter and Barcelona, and can play in a number of positions.
The Citizens were linked with the Basque star and Spanish international this summer, but failed to get negotiations off the ground.
According to the Telegraph, however, the Sky Blues have kept up their scouting of the defender, and it sounds like Coach Pep Guardiola (a long-term fan of the defender’s) is pushing for a move.
City lost John Stones to injury at the weekend, and he will not be out until the new year at the very least, leaving the big-spending Premier League leaders without many options at the back.
With Benjamin Mendy also out at left-back with an ACL injury, their back line is suddenly exposed despite investments totalling over 150 million.
According to The Sun, Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the Spain international and is very keen on bringing him to the Premier League.
According to Sport, Martinez has a release clause of €32 million, one that would easily fit within City’s recent parameters.
Barcelona were also close to making a move for Martinez last summer, but unexpectedly pulled out of the race, despite the fact that their big line is also ageing, with Javier Macherano their own Vincent Kompany, a world beater who has seen better days.
