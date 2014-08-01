Tensions between Simone Zaza and Valencia

The Italian striker’s girlfriend has got involved now, leaving a message on Instagram in which is likely attacking the manager for “not knowing how to manager players who have balls”.

The Italian striker surprised everyone at the Mestalla last season by scoring six goals in around 1200 minutes, after moving there on a loan-to-buy deal worth

The Italian, who had been a disaster at West Ham, was only played towards the end of the game in the Valencian Derby with Levante.

Girlfriend Chiara Biasi had this to write: “If you want people of character, you need to know how to manage it, and accept it even if you can’t.



"But especially you need to remember that if someone has balls, he has them forever. He doesn’t stash them away for any reason. Sort yourself out (or keep those players who come with an instructions manual).





€16 million.