Strootman gives green light to Juventus move as Old Lady prepares swap deal

Kevin Strootman has agreed personal terms with Juventus and the Old Lady is now trying to reach an agreement with Roma as well, sources have told Calciomercato.com.



Strootman has given his green light to move to Juventus with Max Allegri who still wants some midfield reinforcement. The club’s executives are working to make their manager’s dream come true and Strootman tops the Old Lady’s shopping list at the moment. The bianconeri, however, can’t activate the player’s € 45 million release clause which expired in July.



As of today, Juventus have only offered € 30 million to sign the Dutchman but the two parties could reach an agreement given that Juan Cuadrado is a transfer target of Roma.



Monchi, in fact, is looking for a new attacking winger to replace Salah and the former Fiorentina star is the no. 1 alternative to Riyad Mahrez.



The giallorossi have made contact to sign the Colombian winger and the two parties could prepare a swap deal involving their stars.

