Strootman: ‘I’m not a top player yet’

Roma star Kevin Strootman talked to ad.nl about his current form and his career.



“I always want to improve, I play alongside De Rossi and we also talk a lot about football and about how the biggest teams are developing. At the same time I need to be aware of my limits. I will never be able to run 100 meters in 9 seconds and my passes will never be as good as Sneijder’s, I can’t lose time thinking about this stuff.”



“I don’t think I am a top player yet, I should have played by first World Cup in 2014 but then I got injured. At a club’s level I will play the Champions League for the first time in my career. I have only played 10 minutes in the competition so far in my career.”



“I don’t believe in superstitions, I’ve been playing in Italy for very long time now but I don’t believe in this kind of things.”