Juventus ‘ready to pay’ Strootman release clause
07 August at 11:15Juventus are willing to make another huge signing from AS Roma. The Serie A giants paid Miralem Pjanic’s € 32 million release clause sealing his transfer from their Serie A rivals. Twelve months later they could do the same as Dutch paper AD.nl reports the bianconeri want to pay Strootman’s release clause.
The Holland International has a € 45 million clause included in his contract with AS Roma and Juventus are reportedly ready to match it.
Juventus are looking for midfield reinforcement and given their struggles to sign Matuidi, N’Zonzi or Emre Can, they have now set sights on the former Psv star who joined the Olimpico hierarchy in a € 17.5 million deal in summer 2013.
The 27-year-old, however, seems determined to snub a move to the Allianz Stadium as he wants AS Roma stay.
Strootman doesn’t want to imitate his former teammate Miralem Pjanic who was hugely criticised by his former fans when he decided to swap the giallorossi with the Old Lady.
