Strootman tells truth about his proposed move to Juventus

CalcioMercato can reveal that Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has spoken at a press conference alongside Coach Di Francesco, a day before Roma’s Champions League challenge against Atletico Madrid:

"What is it about playing the Champions? It is important, we struggled to reach the second place 'Last year after a defeat very much like the one against the Porto, which also conditioned us in the league. Now we can face big opponents and for a player is very important. "

Talking on his physically, he said. "It's a difficult question, I hope you can answer tomorrow after the game. It's a tough thing, it's not possible to compare it because I was out of two years and maybe I've changed something in my game. I definitely have to do better to be ready for the training and the game, but I feel good physically and last year I played 50 games so I'm fine. The only thing that still creates problems is making mistakes when I'm tired, maybe this is my injury has conditioned ".

And on his connections on moving to Juventus over the summer. “If I ever thought about it in the summer No, two months ago I renewed my contract and did not even think about it."